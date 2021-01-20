Photo Coverage: First Look at Red Herring Productions' A BETTER AND NOBLER MAN

A Better & Nobler Man, written by Sheldon Gleisser and directed by Michael Herring, is the story of Chester A. Arthur, James Garfield's Vice President. Arthur became the 21st President of the United States, an office he never wanted, when Charles Guiteau assassinated James Garfield in 1881. The Republican Party was deeply divided between conservatives and reformers and Garfield's assassination drew suspicion from both factions. The nation hated and distrusted Arthur. And the New York Times described Arthur as "an overweight party hack". The only kind voice Arthur hears is from Julia Sand, a young woman who began a correspondence with Arthur and helped him find the courage to heal and save a nation.

The cast includes Scott Douglas Wilson as Theodore Sands, Anita McFarren as Julie I. Sands, and Matt Hermes as Chester A. Arthur. Crew: Director Michael Herring, Stage Manager Barb Shoulders, LightIng Desiger Kurt Mueller, Sound Designer, Jesse Charles, Costume Designer Tasha Naneth and the Streaming Services by Sonnyboo.

Live Stream performance on Friday, January 22nd at 7:00 PM. More info at www.redherring.info

Video On-Demand January 24th through April 30th. Tickets https://www.showtix4u.com/events/17740

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer