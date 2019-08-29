PEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes To The Palace

Peppa Pig, George, and their friends are back with a brand-new live show, Peppa Pig's Adventure. The latest rendition of Peppa Pig Live!, one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history, will visit US cities coast-to-coast including Columbus on Tuesday, October 8, at the Palace Theatre. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 5.

CAPA presents Peppa Pig LIVE! Peppa Pig's Adventure at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Tuesday, October 8, at 6 pm. Tickets are $38-$66 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

In Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure full of games, laughter, and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to fall sleep to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Peppa Pig Live! is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches more than 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold more than half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.

"Peppa Pig's Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage," said Joan Grasso, eOne's SVP, Licensing - North America, Family & Brands. "There's nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live. The joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the US."





