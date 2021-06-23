N'Kenge to Headline PATRIOTIC POPS Concerts With the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

N'Kenge will be the headliner for this weekend's "Patriotic Pops" concerts with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in Columbus, OH with performances on Friday, June 25 & Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The Columbus Symphony continues its grand summer tradition celebrating the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches. This year, the evenings will also feature the smooth stylings of award-winning guest vocalist N'Kenge singing Ella Fitgerald classics to Billboard top pop songs. There will be a time-honored performance of "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and a brilliant display of fireworks. This is a return performance for N'Kenge since her Holiday Spectacular Concert in December, 2021 which just received an Emmy Nomination.

Known for her "electrifying" role as Mary Wells in Broadway's MOTOWN: The Musical which she originated, N'Kenge has been actively performing across the globe. She is currently working on the production for a show she conceptualized, 'Dorothy Dandridge: The Musical' based on the life of the titular legend. Described by Berry Gordy as 'the most versatile artist I know', N'Kenge keeps adding to her repertoire. This Fall, she returns to Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre's revival of Caroline, or Change at Studio 54 in the role of The Moon.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will present a special free performance of "Patriotic Pops" to healthcare workers, first responders, active members of the military, and veterans on Friday, June 25 at 8pm. Those serving in those roles, along with their families, will receive free admission by pre-registering at www.PicnicWithThePops.com and presenting an appropriate service ID at the gate. Each reservation can include up to six (6) people. The performance will be held at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons in Capital Square (160 S. High Street). All seating for the free concert is general admission, lawn seating.

On Saturday, June 26, there will be a public performance of "Patriotic Pops." Tickets can be purchased on the "Picnic With The Pops" website at www.PicnicWithThePops.com. Table seating is available for the public performance. Gates open at 6pm and the concert begins at 8pm. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939 or online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com.