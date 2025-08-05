Mariachi Herencia De México To Play The Davidson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will present Mariachi Herencia de México at 6 pm Sunday, September 28 in the Davidson Theatre. The young, virtuosic band is composed of 14 musicians , ages 18-32 , representing a new bicultural generation in the U.S.

¡Viva el mariachi! A new generation takes mariachi to whole new heights — two-time Latin GRAMMY-nominee Mariachi Herencia de México pushes the boundaries of traditional mariachi music. Simultaneously honoring the past, celebrating the present, and creating the future of mariachi music, Mariachi Herencia de México presents an electrifying and unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture.

Tickets, which start at $22, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 1, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated band has issued five chart-topping albums and has performed all across the North American continent paving the way for a new generation of mariachi musicians.

Nuestra Herencia, the band's 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts and earned the band their first Latin GRAMMY-nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. 2018's Herencia de la Tierra Mía and the two-volume series, Esencia and Esencia, Vol. 2 issued in 2019 and 2020, respectively, charted atop all major streaming platforms and industry charts. In 2022, Herederos appeared as the band were performing a wildly successful North American tour. Herederos received a 2023 Latin GRAMMY nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.