March Events Announced at the Lincoln Theatre

Upcoming performances and events have been announced for the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) in March 2022.

Check out the full lineup below!

Club Lincoln presents SANG AND HANGOUT

Sunday, March 20, 7 pm

Sang and Hangout is a curated, neo-soul and R&B jam session, where the audience is the main performance guest. A live band musically trained in all genres accompanies the show's hosts while adapting to any and all suggestions the night brings. If you sing, rap, are a poet, or just simply love music, come and hangout! Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Community Conversations presents DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION: FAD OR THE FUTURE?

Thursday, March 24, 6 pm

On the heels of racial injustice being televised and projected locally and around the world, people of color are anxious to see if the actions and statements of people and organizations about equity will truly remain consistent. It begs the question, "Is DEI a fad or the future?" This Community Conversation will discuss how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices can remain sustainable and how some local initiatives are furthering this work for the long term. Our discussion will highlight the historical and contemporary challenges with DEI initiatives and discuss strategies to embed this work into the fabric of our community and its institutions. This is a free event, but reservations are required and can be made at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com.

About Club Lincoln

Launched in 2020, Club Lincoln is the Lincoln's newest performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for up to 250 patrons in its second-floor ballroom equipped with all-new digital sound and lighting. The Club Lincoln concert series is the Lincoln Theatre's platform for burgeoning local artists that have participated in the Lincoln's artist incubation programs. Club Lincoln performances are made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.

About Community Conversations

The Lincoln Theatre's free Community Conversations series is designed to generate community dialogue on a variety of interesting and timely cultural questions.