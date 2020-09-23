Magical Theatre Company Presents TALES ON THE TRAILS
Everyone attending will have the opportunity to win a gift certificate from Old Carolina BBQ.
Magical Theatre Company and the Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park have teamed up to bring you live theatre with a twist: Tales on the Trails! Every 15 minutes a small group will begin a walking tour along the trails, where you'll be treated to scenes from fairytales, folktales, classic & historical literature - all set against the glorious backdrop of trees, ponds, meadows and more.
Enjoy a visual scavenger hunt. Everyone attending will have the opportunity to win a gift certificate from Old Carolina BBQ ($50 value) by "capturing" the items on their camera phone.
Details:
Dates: October 10 & 11, 2020 (Rain dates October 17 & 18)
Times: 2:00pm - 4:30pm (time slots available every 15 minutes)
Location: The Environmental Education Center: 3675 Oak Hill Rd, Peninsula, OH 44264
Length: Approximately 60 minutes (walking & standing)
Cost: $15 per person (most enjoyed by ages 7 and up)
Reserve: Reservations are required to attend. For a time slot, call 330-848-3708
Weather: Performances are weather permitting.
When reserving, you will be given an alternate date & time in case of rain.
Safety:
- Each group is limited to 10 people and must maintain social distancing (6') throughout the performance.
- Masks or shields are required.
- Hand sanitizer will be available.
- Please be aware that this is a walking tour in the national park. The route goes into the woods and up & down hills. Please wear appropriate shoes.
Day of Show Information:
- Arrive approximately 15 minutes before your time slot and remain in your car until you are called.
- The company will have a list with all reservations. There is no need to bring a printed ticket.
- Parking will be at the Administration offices of the Environmental Education Center.
Learn more at https://www.magicaltheatre.org/public-performances.