Magical Theatre Company Presents TALES ON THE TRAILS

Magical Theatre Company and the Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park have teamed up to bring you live theatre with a twist: Tales on the Trails! Every 15 minutes a small group will begin a walking tour along the trails, where you'll be treated to scenes from fairytales, folktales, classic & historical literature - all set against the glorious backdrop of trees, ponds, meadows and more.

Enjoy a visual scavenger hunt. Everyone attending will have the opportunity to win a gift certificate from Old Carolina BBQ ($50 value) by "capturing" the items on their camera phone.

Details:

Dates: October 10 & 11, 2020 (Rain dates October 17 & 18)

Times: 2:00pm - 4:30pm (time slots available every 15 minutes)

Location: The Environmental Education Center: 3675 Oak Hill Rd, Peninsula, OH 44264

Length: Approximately 60 minutes (walking & standing)

Cost: $15 per person (most enjoyed by ages 7 and up)

Reserve: Reservations are required to attend. For a time slot, call 330-848-3708

Weather: Performances are weather permitting.

When reserving, you will be given an alternate date & time in case of rain.

Safety:

Each group is limited to 10 people and must maintain social distancing (6') throughout the performance.

Masks or shields are required.

Hand sanitizer will be available.

Please be aware that this is a walking tour in the national park. The route goes into the woods and up & down hills. Please wear appropriate shoes.

Day of Show Information:

Arrive approximately 15 minutes before your time slot and remain in your car until you are called.

The company will have a list with all reservations. There is no need to bring a printed ticket.

Parking will be at the Administration offices of the Environmental Education Center.

Learn more at https://www.magicaltheatre.org/public-performances.

