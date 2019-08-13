Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band Play The Southern For One Night Only

Aug. 13, 2019  

Dubbed one of the greatest living songwriters by Paste Magazine, Americana singer, songwriter, and musician Josh Ritter and his amazing band routinely sell out legendary venues across the country, including Nashville's Ryman and NYC's Beacon. He is now touring in support of his 2019 release, Fever Breaks, which has spent weeks on top of the Americana radio chart.

CAPA presents Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Tuesday, September 24, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $33.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Fever Breaks, the tenth studio album from acclaimed singer and songwriter Josh Ritter, was produced by Grammy Award-winning musician Jason Isbell. The ten-song record was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A. "It's classic Ritter on Muscle Shoals-bred steroids." - Rolling Stone

A songwriter, musician, New York Times best-selling author, painter, and consummate performer, Ritter encompasses all of these descriptors and more. He is a true artist. One who is not afraid of growing, changing, and constantly challenging earlier versions of himself. Here, two decades into his storied career, he's just getting started.



