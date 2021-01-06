Join A Worldwide Watch Party Of THE EVIL DEAD Hosted By Actor Bruce Campbell
Join the watch party on Saturday, January 23, at 9 pm.
Cult favorite actor Bruce Campbell will host WATCH LIVE Livestreams' worldwide virtual viewing party of The Evil Dead, providing live commentary throughout with his movie memories, behind-the-scenes accounts, anecdotes from the film, hilarious stories, and for a few lucky viewers, even answer questions live from the chat.
"I'm excited about this project," stated Campbell. "It will be a great opportunity to safely connect with fans and allow them a closer look behind the scenes."
CAPA presents The Evil Dead Watch Party with Live Commentary from Bruce Campbell on Saturday, January 23, at 9 pm. Virtual tickets to this online event are $25 per device. VIP tickets are $50 and include access to the event and a limited-edition event poster that will be mailed to the purchaser. Tickets can be purchased at www.capa.com.
In 1979, with Detroit friends Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell raised $350,000 for low-budget film The Evil Dead (1981), in which he starred and co-executive produced. Completed piecemeal over four years, the film first gained notoriety in England where it became the best-selling video of 1983, beating out The Shining (1980). After its appearance at Cannes, where Stephen King dubbed it "the most ferociously original horror film of the year," New Line Cinema stepped forward to release The Evil Dead in the US.After co-producing Crimewave (1985), a cross-genre comedy written by Sam Raimi, Ethan Coen, and Joel Coen, Campbell moved to Los Angeles and quickly gained a foothold producing or starring in genre films such as the Maniac Cop (1988) series, Lunatics: A Love Story (1991), Moontrap (1989), and Mindwarp (1991), during which he met his wife-to-be, filmmaker Ida Gearon. Campbell then rejoined his Detroit colleagues to star and co-produce the second and third films in the Evil Dead trilogy (Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1992)), completing 12 years of work on the cult favorite. This rough-and-tumble background was a plus as Campbell made his foray into television, first starring in the highly touted Fox series "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." (1993) then as a recurring guest-star on the hit show "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (1993). With these under his belt, Campbell easily made the transition to director, helming numerous episodes and recurring as the King of Thieves in the #1 syndicated "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" (1995), and its follow-up phenomenon, "Xena: Warrior Princess" (1995). Bruce has since expanded his range on television, appearing in everything from Disney's update of "The Wonderful World of Disney: The Love Bug" (1997) to decidedly dramatic turns on the acclaimed series "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993) and "The X-Files" (1993). At the invitation of ABC, Campbell ventured into the world of sitcoms with a recurring role on ABC's Emmy-nominated "Ellen" (1994), participating in one of the three touted "out" episodes. But Campbell didn't abandon his film roots. During that time, he had featured roles in the blockbuster Congo (1995), John Carpenter's Escape from L.A. (1996), and the award-winning independent crime drama, Running Time (1997). He followed these up with roles in Paramount's romantic comedy Serving Sara (2002), Jim Carrey's The Majestic (2001), and all three of Sam Raimi's blockbuster Spider-Man movies. After a return to episodic television in the swashbuckling series "Jack of All Trades" (2000), Campbell took the title role in MGM's cult sleeper Bubba Ho-Tep (2002). His directorial debut, Man with the Screaming Brain (2005), premiered on the Sci Fi Channel, and Dark Horse Comics published the comic adaptation. Campbell then directed and starred as himself in My Name Is Bruce (2007), a spoof of his B-movie career, then reteamed with Disney for their fun-filled hit Sky High (2005). Campbell has since made the leap into other forms of entertainment, and is enjoying his role as an author with back-to-back New York Times bestsellers: a memoir entitled If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B-Movie Actor, and his first novel, Make Love the Bruce Campbell Way. In the multi-media industry, Campbell has enjoyed voicing characters for Disney's animated TV series "The Legend of Tarzan" (2001) and the Warner Brothers feature "The Ant Bully" (2006). He also portrayed the character of Mayor Shelbourne in the animated hit film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009). Recently, Campbell voiced the role of Rod Torque Redline in Cars 2 (2011), the sequel to the smash Disney animated feature, and the immensely popular game "Call of Duty". In 2013, Campbell co-produced the hit remake of Evil Dead (2013), joined his filmmaking pal Sam Raimi on Oz The Great and Powerful (2013), and completed an impressive seven-year run on the spy show "Burn Notice" (2007), USA's #1 show on cable (2007-2013). More than two decades after the release of Army of Darkness (1992), Campbell returned to his most iconic role for "Ash vs Evil Dead" (2015), a highly-anticipated series premiering on the Starz network on Halloween 2015.