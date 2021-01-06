Join A Worldwide Watch Party Of THE EVIL DEAD Hosted By Actor Bruce Campbell

Cult favorite actor Bruce Campbell will host WATCH LIVE Livestreams' worldwide virtual viewing party of The Evil Dead, providing live commentary throughout with his movie memories, behind-the-scenes accounts, anecdotes from the film, hilarious stories, and for a few lucky viewers, even answer questions live from the chat.

"I'm excited about this project," stated Campbell. "It will be a great opportunity to safely connect with fans and allow them a closer look behind the scenes."

CAPA presents The Evil Dead Watch Party with Live Commentary from Bruce Campbell on Saturday, January 23, at 9 pm. Virtual tickets to this online event are $25 per device. VIP tickets are $50 and include access to the event and a limited-edition event poster that will be mailed to the purchaser. Tickets can be purchased at www.capa.com.

In 1979, with Detroit friends Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell raised $350,000 for low-budget film The Evil Dead (1981), in which he starred and co-executive produced. Completed piecemeal over four years, the film first gained notoriety in England where it became the best-selling video of 1983, beating out The Shining (1980). After its appearance at Cannes, where Stephen King dubbed it "the most ferociously original horror film of the year," New Line Cinema stepped forward to release The Evil Dead in the US.

Campbell then rejoined his Detroit colleagues to star and co-produce the second and third films in the Evil Dead trilogy ( Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1992)), completing 12 years of work on the cult favorite.

With these under his belt, Campbell easily made the transition to director, helming numerous episodes and recurring as the King of Thieves in the #1 syndicated " Hercules: The Legendary Journeys " (1995), and its follow-up phenomenon, " Xena: Warrior Princess " (1995).

Campbell then directed and starred as himself in My Name Is Bruce (2007), a spoof of his B-movie career, then reteamed with Disney for their fun-filled hit Sky High (2005).

Campbell has since made the leap into other forms of entertainment, and is enjoying his role as an author with back-to-back New York Times bestsellers: a memoir entitled If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B-Movie Actor, and his first novel, Make Love the Bruce Campbell Way.