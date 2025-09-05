FROZEN JR and More Set for Sunbury Performing Arts 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunbury Performing Arts, a pre-professional children't theater in Sunbury, Ohio, has revealed their 2025-2026 season.

Our first show, the hilarious play, Nina's Wunderbar Breakthrough, has only been performed once ever, and will be onstage at Boxland Media in Worthington, Ohio, October 3rd (sold our) and 4th at 12 pm and 2 pm.

November 13-15 brings the adorable, family friendly Shrek Jr at Northland High School in Columbus. February 5-8 will come the fabulous Frozen Jr., at Ohio Wesleyan University, and June 4-7 will bring back the olden days of Grease School edition, a family friendly version of Grease at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury!