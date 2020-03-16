DR. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: AN ASTROPHYSICIST GOES TO THE MOVIES Rescheduled at The Palace

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  
DR. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: AN ASTROPHYSICIST GOES TO THE MOVIES Rescheduled at The Palace

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies" has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7, and is back on sale to the public.

Tickets already purchased for the previous date will be honored, and ticketholders need only to present them at the Palace Theatre on October 7.

Ticket purchasers who prefer a refund can contact the CBUSArts Ticket Center via phone at 614-469-0939. Refund requests will be accepted through Monday, September 7.

www.capa.com




Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Kahilu Theatre Extends Closure Through May
  • BroadwayWorld Editors On Their Favorite Shows Of The Season
  • Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Host a Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI- Live at 7pm!