Crystal Monee Hall to Join The Columbus Jazz Orchestra For April Concerts

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will welcome R&B singer-songwriter and Broadway sensation Crystal Monee Hall for its April concert series, The Woman's Got Soul. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling alongside the orchestra, the concerts will run April 3-6 at the Southern Theatre.

Hall's career as a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and actress has included roles on Broadway (RENT), sold out tours with Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead), an appearance as a featured vocalist on Saturday Night Live, and a guest appearance on the HBO comedy-drama High Maintenance.

Hall has released three albums (one solo as well as two with Hart) with work from her most recent EP If You Breathe called 'riveting' by Billboard Magazine. Currently, Hall is a featured vocalist on Broadway Superstar Kristin Chenoweth's For The Girls concerts at Broadway's Nederlander Theater.





