Conductor Carolyn Kuan and Pianist Vijay Venkatesh Explore Great Romantic Masterpieces With The Columbus Symphony in March

Guest conductor Carolyn Kuan and guest pianist Vijay Venkatesh, the next generation of creative talent in the symphonic world, collaborate with the Columbus Symphony in an inspiring program of romantic masterpieces, including Lee's "Towards a Greater Light," Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2, and Schubert's Symphony No. 9 ("The Great").

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join WOSU Classical 101's Christopher Purdy near the main stage at 6:30 pm for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Schubert's Symphony No. 9 "The Great" at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, at 7:30 pm daily. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Recognized as a conductor of extraordinary versatility, Carolyn Kuan has enjoyed successful associations with top tier orchestras, opera companies, ballet companies, and festivals worldwide. Her commitment to contemporary music has defined her approach to programming and established her as an international resource for new music and world premieres. Appointed Music Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra in 2011, she has signed a renewal contract through 2024.

Hailed by the Herald-Tribune for his "dazzling pianism verging on the impossible, effortless technical command and authority with a sense of poetry and refinement that belies his years," Indian American pianist Vijay Venkatesh has been recognized on three continents as a pianist with profound musicianship, sparkling pianism, and an innate sense of partnership. Vijay has rapidly established a major international reputation as top prizewinner in the San Jose, Seattle, Zimmerli, World Piano, and Waring International Piano Competitions. He has also been named a Davidson Fellow Laureate at the Library of Congress, USC Thornton's Discovery Scholar, Grand Prize Winner of the Los Angeles Music Center's Spotlight Awards, and featured on NPR's "From the Top" with host Christopher O'Riley.