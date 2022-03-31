Columbus Symphony Will Perform STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT in May

Since the release of the first movie more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores by Oscar-winning composer John Williams. Now fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in a live, symphonic concert experience that screens the complete film with John Williams' musical score performed live to picture by the Columbus Symphony.

The Columbus Symphony presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, May 6, at 8 pm. Tickets are $25-$88 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Legendary composer John Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films to date, beginning with 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for The Empire Strikes Back,

Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi were all nominated for Best Original Score.

Williams has won five Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Emmy Awards, and 23 Grammy Awards. With 51 Academy Award nominations, Williams is the Academy's most nominated living person and the second most-nominated individual in history after Walt Disney.

In 2005, the American Film Institute selected Williams' score to 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope as the greatest American film score of all time. The soundtrack to A New Hope also was preserved by the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry, for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Williams was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl's Hall of Fame in 2000, and he received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2004, the National Medal of Arts in 2009, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2016.

Williams has composed the scores for eight of the top 20 highest-grossing films at the US box office (adjusted for inflation).