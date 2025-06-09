Columbus Symphony Reveals New CEO Maureen O'Brien

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Columbus Symphony has announced the appointment of Maureen O'Brien as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2025. With a distinguished career in arts leadership and a deep commitment to community engagement, O'Brien will lead the organization into its next chapter of artistic excellence and innovation and bring to fruition the vision of a future home for the orchestra.

O'Brien joins the Columbus Symphony from the New World Symphony in Miami, Florida, where she served as Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement. During her tenure, she successfully architected and completed a $150 million comprehensive campaign and oversaw a team of 30 employees responsible for a $12 million annual fund, as well as public relations, communications, marketing, audience engagement, and guest services.

“Following an extensive national search, the Board of Trustees is thrilled to introduce Maureen O'Brien as the new President and CEO of the Columbus Symphony,” said Dr. Stephen Markovich, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We have an incredible organization of musicians, staff, trustees, and supporters. With her combination of artistic vision, leadership skills, philanthropic expertise, and Midwest values, Maureen is the perfect arts leader to guide us into an exciting new future.”

In her new role, O'Brien will oversee all aspects of the orchestra, including artistic planning in collaboration with Music Director Rossen Milanov, fundraising, marketing, education, and community engagement. Additionally, she will lead the capital campaign to build a new performing arts hall that will create innovative access to arts and music education for the central Ohio community.

"I am honored to join the Columbus Symphony as its next CEO. The CSO has been a cornerstone of this vibrant community for many years,” O'Brien said. “I believe that a symphony belongs to everyone, and I'm excited to work in partnership with our musicians, staff, board, supporters, and the people of Columbus to ensure that our music reflects, serves, and inspires the broad array of voices of this city. Together, we will build a more connected, inclusive, and resonant future for the arts in central Ohio.”

The Columbus Symphony proudly sits as central Ohio's premiere music ensemble. Each year, the orchestra performs for over 150,000 people through a wide range of performances and programs, including its core series of Masterworks, Pops, and Nationwide Picnic with the Pops. Additionally, the orchestra proudly collaborates with BalletMet, Opera Columbus, and CAPA (Columbus Association for the Performing Arts), including a recent, highly acclaimed production of West Side Story. The CSO is fully committed to education and community engagement, each year serving over 65,000 children through various concerts and activities.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Maureen to our Columbus Symphony family,” said Music Director Rossen Milanov. “Her passion, imagination, and extensive experience will be pivotal for us as we embark on celebrating the CSO's 75th anniversary and look into a future full of opportunities for growth and service for the entire community.”

The Columbus Symphony looks forward to welcoming Maureen and her husband Dr. Carlos Barahona into our community in July.

