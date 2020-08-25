Columbus Symphony Presents New Music Series COLUMBUS SYMPHONY COMMUNITY CONCERTS

The free, outdoor music series begins September 11.

The Columbus Symphony today announced a new, outdoor music series for 2020, the Columbus Symphony Community Concerts. These 45-minute, socially distanced chamber orchestra and ensemble performances will take place in locations throughout the central Ohio community and are free to the public.

"We are so excited to bring the beauty and joy of symphonic music into the communities we serve," stated Columbus Symphony Executive Director Denise Rehg. "Our mission of inspiring and building a strong community through music is more important now than ever and we are committed to continue doing that in a safe and socially responsible way."

While admission to the concerts is free, capacity is limited, and reservations are required. Reservations can be made at www.ColumbusSymphony.com starting August 31.

These concerts are made possible by the generous support of Nationwide.

Columbus Symphony Community Concerts Audience Protocols

Face masks are required.

Upon arrival, all audience members will have their temperature taken. Those with a temperature of 100.4+ will not be permitted into the performance (as per CDC guidelines).

Audience members will be required to practice social distancing. Socially distanced seating will be marked at each venue.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available near the entrance, as well as, facemasks for those who do not have one.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone else presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the performance are asked not to attend.

Current concert dates and locations listed below. Check the Columbus Symphony web site for schedule additions made through September 7.

Friday, September 11, 6:30pm:

Delaware Christian Church (2280 W. William St., Delaware)

Friday, September 11, 6:30pm:

National Veterans Memorial and Museum (300 W. Broad St., Columbus)

Saturday, September 12, 6:30pm:

Bevelhymer Park, New Albany Parks & Recreation (7860 Bevelhymer Rd., New Albany)

Saturday, September 12, 6:30pm:

Gravity Project (500 W. Broad St., Columbus)

Sunday, September 13, 2pm:

Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Friday, September 18, 6:30pm:

Coffman Park (5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin)

Friday, September 18, 6:30pm:

National Veterans Memorial and Museum (300 W. Broad St., Columbus)

Friday, September 18, 6:30pm:

Phenix Banquet Center (2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus)

Saturday, September 19, 6:30pm:

Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn (5851 E. Walnut St., Westerville)

Saturday, September 19, TBD:

Directions for Youth and Families (3840 Kimberly Pkwy., Columbus)

Sunday, September 20, 2pm:

Sunpoint Park (670 McCutcheon Rd., Gahanna)

Sunday, September 20, 2pm:

Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St., Columbus)

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

