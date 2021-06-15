CSO's Popcorn Pops Invites Families To SPACE OUT & STEP UP This Friday

The Columbus Symphony and Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera invite central Ohio families to sing, dance, and monkey around at the Nationwide Popcorn Pops' Space Out & Step Up!, a special outdoor concert for children ages 3-12, on Friday, June 18, at 7 pm. From, 5:30-6:45 pm, families will also enjoy free pre-concert activities including balloon art, interactive games, open play activities, and a selfie station with Columbus Symphony mascot Bee-thoven.

Each paying adult admission receives one free admission for a child aged 3-12. Additional child tickets are $5.25. Children 2 and under are free. All tickets are general admission lawn seating.

Space Out & Step Up!

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Friday, June 18, 7 pm

Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.)

Space out on the Columbus Commons lawn with an interactive concert featuring music inspired by space. Enjoy out-of-this-world music while showing off those "moon walk" dance moves!

Tickets are $12.60 for adults. Each paying adult admission receives one free admission for a child aged 3-12. Additional child tickets are $5.25. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com.

All tickets are general admission lawn seating. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs.

All concerts in the Nationwide Popcorn Pops concert series are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.) directly behind the Ohio Theatre. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Pre-concert activities will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Concerts begin at 7 pm and run for approximately one hour. No intermission.

Patrons may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating but no tables. Pets, skateboards, solicitation or unauthorized sales, handbills, weapons, plastic tarps, tents, and use of stakes are not permitted. Smoking is permitted in designated areas only. Flash cameras, cell phones, laser pointers, and/or video or audio recorders of any kind are not permitted during the performance.

Learn more at www.PicnicWithThePops.com