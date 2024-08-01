CLASSICAL MYSTERY TOUR: A Tribute To The Beatles To Perform In Concert With Columbus Symphony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What would The Beatles have sounded like if they had the chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra?

Find out when Classical Mystery Tour performs live with the Columbus Symphony on September 27 and 28 at the Davidson Theatre.

The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert. The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section, experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet, enjoy the classical/rock blend on “I Am the Walrus,” and relish the cascading crescendos on “A Day in the Life.”

From early Beatles music on through the solo years, Classical Mystery Tour is the best of The Beatles like you've never heard them before. You might say it's the best show the Beatles never did!

Tickets are $25-$72 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.

Since its initial show at the Orange County Performing Arts Center (now renamed the Segerstrom Center for the Arts) in 1996, Classical Mystery Tour has performed with more than 100 orchestras across the United States and around the world, receiving accolades from fans and the media. The Los Angeles Times called the show “more than just an incredible simulation...the swelling strings and soaring French horn lines gave the live performance a high goose-bump quotient...the crowd stood and bellowed for more.”



“We really make an effort to sound exactly like the originals,” explains James Owen, the founder of Classical Mystery Tour who also portrays John Lennon in the show. “The orchestra score is exact, right down to every note and instrument that was on the original recording. On ‘Got to Get You Into My Life,' we have two tenor saxes and three trumpets. That's what it was written for, and that's what we use. And on ‘A Day in the Life,' that final big orchestra crescendo sounds amazing when it's played live.”



"We have some real show-stopping numbers," says Owen. "I wish I could actually be in the audience to see and hear this show, because the power of the emotional and nostalgic connection this music has with audiences is hard to put into words."

