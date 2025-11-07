CAPA Adds Second Mae Martin Show In The Lincoln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comedian and multi-hyphenate Mae Martin, fresh off the premiere of their #1 most-watched Netflix limited series WAYWARD, will embark on a North American tour with their new stand-up show entitled THE POSSUM.

THE POSSUM is Martin's newest full stand-up show and, having primarily toured in Canada and the UK previously, marks their largest tour to date. Show and Tell is the promoter of THE POSSUM tour.

After nearly selling out by the first day of general on sale, CAPA and Show and Tell have added a second show for Mae Martin on Sunday, March 22, in the Lincoln Theatre. Tickets for the new 5 pm show go on sale at 10 am Friday, November 7. Some tickets remain for the previously-announced show, which has been moved from 7 pm to 7:30 pm.

MAE MARTIN is an award-winning comedian, producer, writer, actor, podcast host, and singer-songwriter. Mae co-showran, co-created, starred in, wrote for, and executive produced the limited series “Wayward,” which launched on Netflix on September 25, 2025 as the platform's #1 most-watched TV series globally. Martin's first special Dope was nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and has since been turned into a stand-up special for Netflix. Martin's follow up stand-up special SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson, debuted on Netflix in 2023 and earned a Juno Award nomination for Comedy Album of the Year.

Martin presently co-hosts the hit comedy podcast Handsome, which had over 16 million downloads in the first year and was acquired by the Headgum podcast network, alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster.

Martin is well-known for their semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series “Feel Good,” which they co-wrote, starred in, and executive produced. Their work in “Feel Good” earned them a 2021 BAFTA TV Award nomination. Martin also starred on season two of HBO Max's “The Flight Attendant” and appeared as a contestant and won Season 15 of Channel 4's game show “Taskmaster” the following year. In 2024, Martin won a Canadian Screen Award for their supporting role in the six-part docu-comedy series “I Have Nothing.”

Their debut album, I'm A TV, was released globally through Universal Music Canada on February 27, 2025, and marked a new chapter in Martin's creative endeavors. The album, written entirely by Mae, is an indie rock expression of hazy, millennial nostalgia. An authentic extension of their artistry in a new creative medium, I'm A TV allowed Martin to share their experiences and perspective without the pressure to find a punchline.

Martin has also ventured into documentary work, hosting the CBC docuseries “Fluid: Life Beyond The Binary” in spring of 2024, and appearing in Netflix's “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution,” which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

Their debut book, Can Everyone Please Calm Down?: A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality, was published by Hachette in 2019 to positive reviews.