BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards December 5th Standings; RAGTIME Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Issac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Childrens Theater 29%

David Baghat - SIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Connor Richardson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Sammi Robinson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Amy lay - THUNDER AND LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 8%

Stephanie Amber - GO BIG, GO BROADWAY - Natalie’s 8%

Amy Lay - BODY LANGUAGE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Amy Lay - HOLIDAY HOOPLA - Shadowbox Live 5%

Carter Russ - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lady heights high-school 5%

Scott Landis-Wilson - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Weathervane Playhouse 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Wolford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 13%

Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

Faith Kaylor - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Gabrielle Stefura - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 6%

Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Cindy Straub - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 5%

Stella Hiatt Kane - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Myles Lawson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Katy Psenicka - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 3%

Tonya Kraner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 3%

Nikki Rehmert - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Emily Gilinsky - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Natalie Harper - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Myles Lawson - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Frances Gaskill - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Myles Lawson - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 1%

Jamie Markovich - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 11%

Megan Starr - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Nora Root/Sophia Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Camille Lerner - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Thomas Martin - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

Anna Grywalski - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

Gypsy Cat Studios - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Debbie's Costume Shop - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Stephanie Gall - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Linda Mullin - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Darcy Kane - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Baylee Sheets - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

Megan Starr - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Linda Mullin & Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 3%

Mary Yaw McMullen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Linda Mullin - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Rosemary Cullison - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little theater off Broadway 2%

Gerardo Encinas - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Dayton Willison - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 2%

Tonya Marie - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Camille Lerner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 19%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 18%

GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 17%

CHICAGO - Millersport community theatre 13%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 12%

DANCE 2023: FIND ME IN THE SHADOWS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

ESCAPE TO WONDERLAND - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 12%

Alison Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 10%

Johanna & Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 8%

David Bahgat - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 6%

Lenny Leibowitz - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 4%

Julie Klein & Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Jeb Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 4%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 3%

Julie Klein - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 3%

Katey Munger & Michael Ruehrmund - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Steven Higginbotham - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Julie Klein - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

David Hemsley Caldwell - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Kathy Hyland - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Michael Thomas - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Edward Carignan - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

Joe Bishara - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Greg Hellems - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 11%

David Bahgat - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Edie L. Norlin - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Aviva Neff - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 8%

Nakeisha Daniel - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 8%

Coreen Janetzke - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 7%

David Glover - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 7%

Stephen Woosley - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 5%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 5%

Julie Whitney Scott - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

Joe Bishara - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Joe Bishara - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players Columbus 2%

Joe Bishara - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

David Vargo - $5000 CHALLENGE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 12%

RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 4%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 13%

Matt Hazard - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

TJ Gerckens - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

Alexandria Downour - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

Jennifer Sansfacon - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Alanna Easley - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 5%

Rachel Lake - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Iz Nichols - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Alanna Easley - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Kathe Devault - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Matt Hazard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Chris Tucker - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Alanna Easley - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

Chris Lipstreu - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Kurt Mueller - INTIMATE APPAREL - Columbus Gallery Players 3%

Brendan Michna - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Amber Whatley - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Chris Lipstreu - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Dale Harris - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Chris Lipstreu - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 1%

Jim Ziolkowski - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Dustin Druckman - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 11%

Zac Robison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

Johanna LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

Jonathan Collura - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 8%

Matthew Downing - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Brandon Ring - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Matthew Hahn - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

Zac Delmonte - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Spencer Stern - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Kevin Wines - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Lori Kay Harvey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Thom Ogilvie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Dennis Davenport - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Patrick Schaefer - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Malik Khalfani - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Jonathan Collura - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Eric Alsford - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

Everett - CARMEN - Opera Columbus 1%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN - ShadowboxLive 0%



Best Musical

RAGTIME - CCT 10%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 8%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 1%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 18%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 15%

MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 11%

MOVING IN MOVING OUT MOVING ON - MadLab Theatre 11%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 8%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 6%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 3%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

HOTEL BERRY - Tantrum Theater 3%

BED OF ROSE THORNS - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

Kiara Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

Tom Murdock - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 7%

Alayna Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Childrens Theater 6%

Delaney McKay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 4%

Stacie Boord - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 4%

David J. Glover - RAGTIME - CCT 4%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Ava Meyer - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Michael Ruehrmund - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 3%

Laura Overby - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Ashley James - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Katie Maccabee - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

Leah Gesouras - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Connor Richardson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ben Hoover - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Will Macke - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Jeff Dolan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Lev Hund - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Jeremy Hardjono - GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Matthew Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

Kayleigh Howard - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Nick Abouzeid - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 11%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 8%

Becca Blacksten - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Kelsey Hopkins - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 6%

David J Glover - WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 5%

Niko Carter - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Turnbull - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Colton Sims - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ivory Mazur - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

Zachery Franklin - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 3%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Sam Bryant - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Tim Browning - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Christina Yoho - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Kandy Boakye - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Austin Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Jeff White - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Grace Emmengger-Conrad - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Jenny Small - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Wilma Hatton - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

E. Scott Harvey - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Barbe Helwig - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Phoebe Mock - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Quincy Shaindlin - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 9%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 8%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 6%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Licking County Players 6%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 5%

SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 5%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 4%

WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 4%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 3%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

IT’S A WONDERFUL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - Madlab Theatre 2%

MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players 1%

ONE STOPLIGHT TOWN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 0%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Opera Columbus 71%

RIGOLETTO - Opera Columbus 29%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Seth Howard - RAGTIME - CCT 7%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN DEADLY DANCE - Shadowbox Live 7%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Isaac Ramsey - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 6%

Teresa Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 6%

Dan Gray - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 5%

Edward Carignan - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 5%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Kate Hawthorne - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 4%

Seth Howard - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Kat Wexler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 3%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Teresa Williams - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 2%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Isaac Ramsey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ivory Mazur - LITTLE WOMEN - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 2%

CCT Scenic - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Antonio DiBernardo - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 1%

Stephanie Gerckens - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 10%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 9%

Kitty Mader - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 9%

Dave Wallingford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Paul Russell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 8%

Seth Sprang - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 8%

Casey Palbicki - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Aaron Poland - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 7%

Kevin Sweeney - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Paul Kavicky - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Laurel Waller - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 5%

Casey Palbicki - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

David Crone - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Keya Myers-Alkire - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Iz Nichols - OTTERBEIN PLAYWRITES COLLECTIVE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Izzy Vatter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

Isaac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 4%

Terayai Robinson - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 4%

Hunter Minor - RAGTIME - CCT 3%

Conner Triplett - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Barbe Helwig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 3%

Paige Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Eric Lavery - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

LaBron Foy - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Chris Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Aaron Turnbull - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Tom Murdock - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Jered Shaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Jay Rittberger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 2%

Ava Rogers - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Ross Shirley - RAGTIME - CCT 2%

Nyla Nyamwea - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Danielle Gassman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Mia Kadar - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Emma Shachter - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Elena Freuchtnicht - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Chad Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Patrick Schaefer - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Abby Todd - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 8%

Summit J Starr - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 8%

Owen White - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Joshua Henwood - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 6%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Tom Cardinal - VINYL - Shadowbox live 5%

Dakota Thorn - CRY IT OUT - Available Light Theatre Company 4%

Raya Franklin - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 4%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Laura Miller - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jacob Erney - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

William Darby IV - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Samantha Woodhill - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 3%

Sydney Campbell - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Lily Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Bailey Shy - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Player’s Children’s Players 2%

Leah Haviland - VINYL - shadowbox live 2%

Andrew Conway - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Frank Barnhart - THE INHERITANCE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Josie Merkle - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Alyssa Ryan - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Mark Schwamberger - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Dayton Willison - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 16%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 14%

THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 14%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 8%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

PRESS START! - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 6%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

MARY POPPINS - Weathervane Theatre Academy 4%

SUESSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

ANNIE - Hilliard community 2%

