Broadway In Columbus to Present TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in 2024

Broadway in Columbus will present the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical May 7-12, 2024 (eight shows), at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Tickets, which start at $40, are on sale now and are available at Click Here, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Ticket buyers are reminded that the Ohio Theatre, CAPA and Click Here are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre.

The North American touring cast is led by Ari Groover (TINA Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) and Parris Lewis (Hairspray) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Deon Releford-Lee as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna, and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Brianna Cameron, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Takia Hopson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Symphony King, Gigi Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Wildlin Pierrevil, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Christine Suddeth, and Jeff Sullivan.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the most recent production opened at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia in May of 2023.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, August 14.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, production, and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

