Silver Scene Players to Present REX'S EXES At Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Silver Scene Players will bring the outrageous and heartwarming Jones Hope Wooten comedy Rex's Exes to the stage March 20, 21, and 22 at Veteran's Memorial Auditorium in historic Uptown Marysville, OH. A delightful follow-up to the beloved hit The Red Velvet Cake War, this laugh-out-loud "part two" promises even more Southern charm, spirited sibling rivalry, and unforgettable characters.

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 22.

Directed by Michele Herbon with Assistant Director Amber Gray, Rex's Exes reunites audiences with the Verdeen cousins as they navigate small-town drama, family feuds, and plenty of comic chaos. Packed with sharp wit and touching moments, the production captures the signature humor and heart that fans of Jones Hope Wooten have come to love.

The cast includes Caraline Griffith as Gaynelle Verdeen, Leah Heflin as Peaches Verdeen, Elizabeth Creek as Jimmie Wyvette Verdeen, Erik Gray as Theodore “Rex” Rexford Belrose, Herb Fischer as Aubrey Verdeen, Linda Fischer as LaMerle Verdeen Minshew, Nancy Thomas as Cee Cee Windham, Kimberly Blackstone as Gentle Harmony, Mina Miller as Marlissa Crutchfield, Tom Smith as Wild Bill Boudreaux, Emily Campbell as Bitsy Hargis, Kris Blust as Mama Doll Hargis, and Rick Smith as Cousin Purvis.

"This show is pure fun," says director Michele Herbon. "Our cast has poured their hearts into bringing these wild characters to life, and we can't wait for Marysville audiences to experience the hilarity."

Silver Scene Players is a community-focused theater group dedicated to producing high-quality performances while supporting local charities and organizations. Proceeds from this production will benefit The Hope Center, helping support individuals and families in need throughout the community.