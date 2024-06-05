Blues Legend Robert Cray To Return To Columbus in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blues icon. Soul man. Rock and roller. Robert Cray is all these things – and more. CAPA welcomes the Robert Cray Band, celebrating Cray's 50 years as a touring artist, to the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) stage on Friday, August 23.

Tickets start at $37 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, June 7.

The Georgia-born, Washington-raised musician first picked up a guitar after seeing The Beatles on TV. Then, having witnessed Jimi Hendrix perform in Seattle, determined that his destiny would follow a similar path. And so it turned out: across the past half-century Robert Cray has developed into one of American music's most singular artists.

From forming a teenage garage band through to striding the stage alongside several of the world's greatest guitarists, Robert Cray's story is one of struggle and commitment. Struggle and commitment that led to Cray enjoying phenomenal success – selling millions of albums and countless concert tickets – while his skills as a band leader and performer mark him as a keeper of the flame for American roots music.

The winner of five Grammy Awards, Cray has been inducted into Hollywood's Rock Walk and the Blues Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance. Cray's 1986 breakthrough album Strong Persuader is the best-selling blues album ever.

Cray's commitment to making music of the highest order has won him both a loyal audience and the respect of many legendary figures. Robert Cray has shared stage and/or studio with the likes of John Lee Hooker and B.B. King, Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, Albert Collins and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, Tina Turner and Buddy Guy, the Memphis Horns and Hi Rhythm Section.

“Nothing beats playing live,” says Cray of his forthcoming US tour dates. “Audiences inspire me and my band to reach for the top every night.” Of his half-century leading a rocking band he says, “it's been a great ride so far. And the best is yet to come.”

The Robert Cray Band consists of Richard Cousins (bass guitar), Dover Weinberg (keyboards), George Sluppick (drums), and Robert Cray (vocals/guitar).

Comments