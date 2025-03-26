Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit Plays Lincoln Theatre In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA welcomes acclaimed Louisiana Bayou blues guitarist Tab Benoit on his ambitious, coast-to-coast "I Hear Thunder" 2025 Tour, for a show in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Friday, October 24 at 8 pm.

I Hear Thunder was released last August on Benoit's Whiskey Bayou Records label. The award-winning musician's first new album in 13 years soared to #1 on the influential Billboard Blues Album Chart last September. Tab also proudly features his touring band on the record, with bassist Corey Duplechin and drummer Terence Higgins solidifying the powerhouse lineup.

Benoit's journey began in 1992 with a radio hit from his debut record *Nice and Warm*. Since then, he has received multiple Blues Music Awards and four Grammy nominations.

Beyond the music, Benoit is celebrated for his years of activism, particularly concerning the Louisiana Wetlands and coastal erosion. He seamlessly intertwines his artistic brilliance with a profound commitment to environmental advocacy, ensuring his legacy extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale at 10 am Friday, March 28, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Comments