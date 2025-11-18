Bible-Based Musical To Return To Ohio Star Theater For Winter Encore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you didn't get to experience Ohio Star Theater's hit Bible-based musical before the curtain fell on Nov. 4, it's not too late. The Road to Damascus will return this winter for 25 encore performances at special winter prices, including 10 a.m. matinees.

"We're so incredibly grateful for the support and the opportunity to bring Scripture to life on stage," said Larissa Carrick, Ohio Star Theater operations manager. "We're thrilled to be able to offer these additional showings and share this show's uplifting message with even more people. This is also a great opportunity for folks who already enjoyed the show to experience it again with family and friends."

An Ohio Star Theater original production, The Road to Damascus is based on the Book of Acts and follows the dramatic transformation of Saul, a zealous persecutor of Christians, to Paul, the devoted follower of Christ.

Encore performances begin Jan. 28 and continue through March 6. For tickets, visit online, or call the Box Office at 855-344-7547 to learn about group rates and packages. The theater is located on the Dutch Valley campus at 1387 Old Route 39 NE, steps away from dining, shopping, and lodging.