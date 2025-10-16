Avalon Productions To Present TWISTED TALES OF POE October 25–26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avalon Productions will present Twisted Tales of Poe by Philip Grecian, adapted from the stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. The staged radio drama will retell four of Poe’s most chilling works—The Tell-Tale Heart, The Cask of Amontillado, The Raven, and The Black Cat—through a blend of live performance and classic suspense.

Told in the form of a staged radio drama, Twisted Tales of Poe unfolds within the Leverett Street Jail, Death Warrant Division, where prisoners awaiting execution recount their dark stories. Across four vignettes, audiences descend into Poe’s most haunting tales—each brimming with madness, guilt, and poetic horror.

A caretaker protests her sanity even as she confesses to dismembering the old man she once loved in The Tell-Tale Heart. Montresor recounts his cruel revenge in The Cask of Amontillado, insisting he has purged a “diseased portion from the body human.” A grief-stricken poet is tormented by loss—and a spectral visitor—in The Raven. Finally, in The Black Cat, Bedloe’s descent into violence seals his fate with a final, chilling confession.

With atmospheric narration and sound effects inspired by classic radio plays, Twisted Tales of Poe conjures a gothic world where love, guilt, and madness intertwine.