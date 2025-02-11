A RAT PACK REVIVAL is Coming to The Avalon Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



March comes in like a lion this year as A RAT PACK REVIVAL takes The Avalon Theatre stage. This group of talented performers takes on the ultimate in cool as they bring Old Blue Eyes, Deano, and The Candy Man to life with an enchanting show full of music, stories, and laughs. The Rat Pack performed a self-contained variety show, consisting of some of the biggest entertainers of the era. There was something special about seeing huge talents dressed in tuxedos, often with a cigarette or alcoholic beverage in hand, singing songs, doing impressions, and playfully insulting each other.

For The Rat Pack, a casino nightclub was their playground, but the world was their stage. The core group was led by Frank Sinatra, who in the 1950s was reinventing himself as a singer and actor. Then there was Dean Martin, the crooner who exuded a playful charm. And lastly, there's Sammy Davis Jr., the multi-talented performer who entertained audiences with his singing, dancing, and impersonations.

A RAT PACK REVIVAL at The Avalon Theatre stars three friends who bonded over performing in front of a live audience. The friends Tim Boysel as "Deano", Dr. G. Scott Johnson as "Sammy", and James Stoner as "Frank", accompanied on the piano by Brian Nabors as"Swifty" will bring these larger-than-life personalities to The Avalon Theatre Stage. Let them take you on a journey back in time to the glamorous, glitzy nights of Las Vegas in the early 60s where you will experience Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr. & Dean Martin performing their hits and sharing those infamous stories along the way. "This show is like a dream come true," said James Stoner, performer of Frank Sinatra "The three of us performing these iconic figures together. The fun we have AS "The Rat Pack" is REAL---and infectious and we hope you enjoy it as much."

This concert will feature hits from the Rat Pack's extensive music catalog including "Fly Me to the Moon", "Ain't That a Kick in the Head", "Mr. Bojangles", and more. Their musical stylings are sure to transport you to a time before the internet, when crooners were the peak of cool, and people "in the know" came to see The Rat Pack in droves. A RAT PACK REVIVAL tribute show has performed across Central Ohio, creating opportunities to educate students, all while taking audiences on a journey to a simpler (if a bit raucous) period in American Entertainment history.

