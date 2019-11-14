A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Makes Its Columbus Debut At The Palace

The producers of Broadway's smash hit The Illusionists have brought together the world's greatest entertainers for the spellbinding and incredible new holiday production, A Magical Cirque Christmas. Audiences will experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world accompanied by favorite holiday music performed live in this festive, fun-for-the-whole-family event.

CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, December 15, at 7 pm. Tickets are $38.50-$153.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

A Magical Cirque Christmas is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, and MagicSpace Entertainment. Painter and Lawson have created Circus 1903 - The Golden Age of Circus, Le Grand Cirque, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenaline, and The Illusionists in more than 250 cities from London to Sydney to Broadway, as well as presenting A Chorus Line, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Fiddler on the Roof through Australia. MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard, and Steve Boulay, and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, and museum exhibits worldwide for more than 35 years. They have an office in Park City, UT. www.magicspace.net.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You