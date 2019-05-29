2019 Nationwide PICNIC WITH THE POPS Kicks Off June 14 and 15

The Columbus Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz will kick off the 2019 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops with opening weekend performances on Friday, June 14, with the Grammy Award-winning Kool and the Gang, and Saturday, June 15, with legendary rock band Jefferson Starship. All Nationwide Picnic with the Pops performances are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.). Gates open at 6pm. Concerts begin at 8pm.

The 2019 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops is the CSO's 36th series and the 8th season at the Columbus Commons.

Kool and the Gang

Friday, June 14

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

This two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B/funk supergroup performs their iconic hits such as "Celebration," "Cherish," "Get Down on It," "Jungle Boogie," and more.

Jefferson Starship

Saturday, June 15

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Featuring original members David Freiberg and Donny Baldwin, this legendary American rock band performs from its catalog of more than 20 hit singles including "Jane," "Miracles," "Find Your Way Back," and "We Built This City."

All concerts in the Nationwide Picnic with the Pops concert series will be held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the Columbus Commons (160 S. High St.) directly behind the Ohio Theatre. Gates open at 6pm and are located on the Rich, Third, and State Street sides of the park.

General admission lawn tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate on the day of the show. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating.

Tables of 8 or 10 are available for purchase, ranging from $360-$850 per table. Catering for the table is available at the discretion of the purchaser. For more information or to purchase a table, call 614-469-0939.

Single table seats are also available and can be purchased in any quantity. Prices start at $50 per seat, and catering is not available. Single table seats can be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center.





