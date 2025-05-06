Video: Preview of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Cleveland Play House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a new look at Fiddler on the Roof at Cleveland Play House, playing now through May 25, 2025. The cast features Robert Cuccioli as Tevye, Joanna Glushak as Golde, and Kristine Zbornik as Yente. Carolyn Demanelis appears as Shandel and understudies Yente, Golde, and Fruma-Sarah. Marc Moritz plays the Rabbi, with Adam Ortega understudying both Tevye and the Rabbi.

Maria Noel Fallouh takes on the roles of Tzeitel and Grandma Tzeitel, with Meredith Nelson understudying those roles along with Yente. Bebe Moss plays Hodel, and Sasha Geisser portrays Chava and the Fiddler, with Madalyn Baker as understudy for those roles. Christina McSheffrey appears as Bielke, Addie Wisniewski as Shprintze, and Brendan Lowry as Motel. Calder Meis plays Mordcha, Michael Glavan plays Fyedka, and Avery Lamar Pope portrays Perchik/Nahum. Geoffrey Short appears as Lazar Wolf, and Ethan Flanagan plays Avram. Amy Fritsche plays Fruma-Sarah and appears in the chorus.

The ensemble includes Elliot Block, Lester González, David Lenahan, Matt Koenig, and James Monroe Števko as Bottle Dancers, Russian Dancers, and members of the chorus, with Števko also playing Mendel. Kyle MacDonald is also listed among the company. Madalyn Baker and Adam Ortega serve as understudies for additional principal roles.

“Tradition!” The word immediately invokes the venerated pillars of faith, family, and friendship. But in the Russian shtetl of Anatevka, Tevye the milkman and his wife, Golde, must walk the fine line of balancing tradition with turn-of-the-century progressiveness. A deeply moving tale about community and generational values, Fiddler on the Roof is a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and love and laughter. “L'Chayim!”

