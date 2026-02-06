Tickets for THE LION KING at Playhouse Square Go on Sale Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets for the return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King in Cleveland will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. Cleveland’s most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the KeyBank State Theatre stage at Playhouse Square on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 for a limited engagement of 4 weeks through Sunday, August 2, 2026. The opening night is Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.



In Cleveland, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Additionally, matinee performances are scheduled for Thursday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m., as well as Thursday, July 30 at 12:00 p.m. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available.



The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Cleveland at Playhouse Square.



ABOUT The Lion King