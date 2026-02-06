Tickets for THE LION KING at Playhouse Square Go on Sale Next Week

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice.
Tickets for the return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King in Cleveland will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. Cleveland’s most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the KeyBank State Theatre stage at Playhouse Square on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 for a limited engagement of 4 weeks through Sunday, August 2, 2026. The opening night is Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
In Cleveland, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Additionally, matinee performances are scheduled for Thursday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m., as well as Thursday, July 30 at 12:00 p.m. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available.
The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Cleveland at Playhouse Square.
Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.
Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.
The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor). The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.
Julie Taymor, who conceived and directed the production and is its Costume Designer and mask co-designer, was the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. She remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.
The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.