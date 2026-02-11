Tickets to THE LION KING Sensory-Friendly Performance at Playhouse Square on Sale

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney Theatrical Group and Playhouse Square revealed that tickets for the sensory-friendly performance of Disney’s The Lion King are on sale today, beginning at 10 a.m. This performance will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square. Sensory-friendly performances at Playhouse Square are presented by Denise G. and Norman E. Wells, Jr. Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this performance will provide the opportunity for autistic individuals, as well as people with sensory processing disorders and other disabilities, to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre.

This production is open to the public, but customary theater rules will be relaxed. Audience members can stand, move, talk, and make noise as needed, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Guests are encouraged to bring their own sensory items, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the theater to use during the performance.

Ticket prices for this special performance begin at $20.00, with a select number of premium tickets available.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin, and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show, or other entertainment title in box office history.