JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to be Presented at Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts will present Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach as part of its Youth Theater 2025–2026 season. Based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl, this heartwarming production celebrates courage, creativity, and the power of found family.

With words and music by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, based on the book by Roald Dahl, is directed by Patrick Ciamacco, and will be performed in Beck Center's Senney Theater from Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 29, 2026. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with a Student Matinee on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

When young James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, a mysterious magic potion launches him into an adventure of extraordinary proportions. Alongside a cast of larger-than-life insect companions, James embarks on a magical journey inside a giant peach, discovering friendship, bravery, and a place to belong. Featuring a score by the Tony Award-winning songwriting team behind Dear Evan

Hansen, and The Greatest Showman, James and the Giant Peach is a whimsical, visually stunning musical that critics have called a true masterpeach!

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan; Severance); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Superman; Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Knight); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; The Book of Mormon, Tony Nominee); and Daniel Reichard (Jersey Boys, Drama Desk Nominee).