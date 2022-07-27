Verb, 'Ohio Contemporary Ballet' is Coming to Tremont's Arts in August

Arts in August will present Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" at Tremont's Lincoln Park on August 13, 2022 at 7:00pm. The program features Anti/gone, by award-winning choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, returning to the stage for one last time this season. This contemporary ballet situates ancient archetypes between action and fate, bringing the story to life with an electrifying, original score by composer Greg Smith and costumes created by runway designer Philista Marie Mills. Verb is honored to share this powerful work with Tremont in this signature park performance.



Arts in August promotes the positive effect the arts have on a community and assists in spreading cultural artistic diversity. Performances are free through the collaboration of Tremont West Development Corporation, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, LAND Studio, and Cleveland Public Theatre. This event is fun for the whole family and welcomes creativity. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair.

Performance Details:



Arts in August presents Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet

August 13, 2022 7:00pm

Lincoln Park W. 14th and Starkweather, Cleveland, OH 44113

The rain date is scheduled for August 14, 2022 at 7:00pm