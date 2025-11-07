THE LION KING Sensory-Friendly Performance to be Presented at Playhouse Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Theatrical Group and Playhouse Square will offer a sensory-friendly performance of Disney’s The Lion King on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square. Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this performance will provide the opportunity for autistic individuals, as well as people with sensory processing disorders and other disabilities, to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre.

“Playhouse Square is thrilled to host a sensory-friendly performance of Disney’s The Lion King. Creating an inclusive theater experience is at the heart of our mission, and we believe everyone deserves to experience the magic of live performance,” said David Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming at Playhouse Square. “This initiative reflects our commitment to accessibility and the joy of sharing world-class theater with all members of our community.”

This production is open to the public, but customary theater rules will be relaxed. Audience members can stand, move, talk, and make noise as needed, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Guests are encouraged to bring their own sensory items, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the theater to use during the performance.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.