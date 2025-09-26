 tracker
THE END OF BLACK EXCELLENCE Comes to Cleveland Public Theatre

The event runs October 23 through November 8, 2025.

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) will present the world premiere of The End of Black Excellence performed and written by Chris Webb.  Chris Webb, a local writer and multi-media artist, is on his way to breakout status with this solo tour de force piece that was workshopped as a shorter piece as part of CPT's inaugural SoftLaunch festival earlier this year. 

This abbreviated version of the piece was a fan-favorite that received a standing ovation every time it was performed at SoftLaunch and CPT's annual benefit Pandemonium a few weeks ago.  The play utilizes film and projections to tell the story of a Black man who thinks he is the only one on the planet born without Black Excellence and for approximately 60 minutes attempts to proof himself wrong. The audience also gets a taste of Black History along the way.

The End of Black Excellence follows a man who just may be the first Black person born without “Black excellence.” In his attempt to prove this theory wrong, he puts on an (ever-failing) solo show to prove his worth, value, and connection with the elusive excellence that he craves.




