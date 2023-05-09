Straight No Chaser Returns To The Van Wezel This November

Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced 2023 dates this Friday, May 12.

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser today announced the "Sleighin' It Tour," their fall 2023 run of live shows. Ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar's "Live 75" for tours at the end of 2022, Straight No Chaser's annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States. Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced 2023 dates this Friday, May 12.

Kicking off in Montana on October 20th, the three-month-long and nearly 50-show trek encircles the US, concluding on New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ. Along the way, the nine-member group will perform at landmark venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, New York City's Beacon Theatre, and four shows at Indianapolis' Murat Theatre, where the group has sold out 35 times in their history, a record for the venue. Straight No Chaser will perform at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. A full itinerary is included below, and additional dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the group will reveal a short film, "Yacht On The Rocks," on May 17 at the Fort Myers Film Festival. Directed by award-winning film director Sasha Levinson, the film features the nine members sneaking onto a yacht in order to experience yacht life prior to making their yacht rock album. But a case of mistaken identity leads to classic Straight No Chaser hijinks culminating in an impromptu performance of the Kenny Loggins classic after a cringeworthy keyboard interpretation by a yacht regular ("We can't let him do Kenny like that.") The film is the first video to be released from the group's album, Yacht On The Rocks, out June 23, and a trailer for the film is available here.

Today the group revealed the full track list from Yacht On The Rocks. (see below). Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, the album includes classics like "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Sailing," and "After The Love Has Gone," as well as a guest appearance from David Paich from Toto on "Waves of Toto," a medley of the iconic band's greatest hits. The album is now available for pre-order, along with several limited-edition bundle offerings, at the group's online store here. Chasers can catch these yacht rock classics live this summer on tour. A full list of dates for "The Yacht Rock Tour" is below.

Tickets for Straight No Chaser "Sleighin' It Tour" are $32.50-$77.50 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU