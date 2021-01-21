State Theatre Presents SHARE THE LOVE LIVE! VIRTUALLY

Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will continue to entertain fans in February with "Share The Love" LIVE Virtually. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will be benefit theatres across the country. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the arts during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal with his "LOVE BY REQUEST: concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds love bringing family and friends together to Share the Love.

The Jim Brickman's Valentine's tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

About Jim Brickman:

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His and star-studded vocal collaborations, have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify and iheart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to provide this groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience to fans of all ages.