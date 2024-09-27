News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: STRICTLY GERSHWIN at Playhouse Square

Experience the Golden Age of Hollywood with Strictly Gershwin at Playhouse Square

By: Sep. 27, 2024
Spotlight: STRICTLY GERSHWIN at Playhouse Square Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Give our regards to Broadway! This glittering blockbuster performance promises to be the entertainment event of the year.

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: STRICTLY GERSHWIN at Playhouse Square
LIFE OF PI Comes to Playhouse Square Next Year
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens First National Tour
BLACK NATIVITY Returns to Playhouse Square in November

Set to the incomparable music of George and Ira Gershwin, a huge cast of performers including the Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland Pops, tap dancers, and vocalists, will transport you to the golden age of Hollywood. Derek Deane’s choreography is a glamorous and complex blend of classical ballet and the unmistakable moves of 1920’s Broadway that will captivate you all evening.

You won't want to miss Strictly Gershwin at Playhouse Square October 3-6!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos