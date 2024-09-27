Spotlight: STRICTLY GERSHWIN at Playhouse Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Give our regards to Broadway! This glittering blockbuster performance promises to be the entertainment event of the year.

Set to the incomparable music of George and Ira Gershwin, a huge cast of performers including the Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland Pops, tap dancers, and vocalists, will transport you to the golden age of Hollywood. Derek Deane’s choreography is a glamorous and complex blend of classical ballet and the unmistakable moves of 1920’s Broadway that will captivate you all evening.

You won't want to miss Strictly Gershwin at Playhouse Square October 3-6!

