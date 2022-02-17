Shatner, Rooker, Perlman & More to Headline FAN EXPO Cleveland Lineup

William Shatner ("Star Trek," "Boston Legal"), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), will headline a Clerks cast reunion that includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson, the "Sons of Anarchy" trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman, and fan favorites Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), John de Lancie ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stargate: SG1") and Mark Sheppard ("Supernatural," "Battlestar Galactica"). These are among the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the first FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 29-May 1 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/buy-tickets/.

Additional celebrities, creators, featured exhibitors and other guests will be announced in advance of the event.

"We are excited to lead off with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities in Cleveland," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. "Our Cleveland fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions and we can't wait to bring the FAN EXPO experience to everyone."

FAN EXPO Cleveland, which was produced as Wizard World Cleveland from 2015-2020, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Cleveland will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Cleveland with even more all weekend, from the most popular celebrity guests to more and higher-profile creators, expanded programming offerings and a bolstered exhibitor floor with something for everyone.

That also includes cosplay, which is supercharged at FAN EXPO with the planned addition of a huge array of pro cosplayers, an enhanced Cosplay Red Carpet and the Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup in which all attendees can show off their craftsmanship skills and compete for cosplay glory, Saturday evening, April 30. And kids 12 and under may compete in the Children's Cosplay Contest on Sunday, May 1.

FAN EXPO HQ's priority is the health and safety of its guests. As part of the world's largest event organizer, FAN EXPO has drawn on its global expertise and developed a detailed set of measures to deliver the highest levels of hygiene and safety. This means exhibitors, guests, sponsors and fans can safely enjoy the full FAN EXPO experience with confidence. Full details will be announced 30 days from the start of the event.

FAN EXPO Cleveland will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpocleveland.com.