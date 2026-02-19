Beck Center for the Arts to Showcase Debbie Clapper in ABSTRACT INFRASTRUCTURE

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beck Center for the Arts will present Abstract Infrastructure, a solo exhibition by artist Debbie Clapper. The exhibition will be on view in the Berkey Gallery at Beck Center for the Arts and offers a behind-the-scenes look into Clapper's creative process. The exhibition pairs early sketchbook ideas with finished abstract works that are bold, vibrant, and visually dynamic.

Drawing inspiration from Op Art, architecture, graffiti, and pattern, Clapper's work transforms raw sketches into carefully constructed abstract compositions. By presenting works in both their preliminary and completed forms, Abstract Infrastructure invites viewers to explore how structure, line, and experimentation evolve from concept to final piece. Each work reveals a playful yet intentional balance between spontaneity and precision.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center's Associate Director of Visual Arts, and the curator for this exhibition says, “Debbie Clapper's dedicated approach to art-making inspires. She is an endlessly curious artist, exploring new facets of her artistic expression through daily drawing and painting. The art on exhibition combines high-level craft, intense focus, and meditative compositions.”

Artist Debbie Clapper shared, "This exhibit offers a peek into my creative process, where sketchbooks and scrap-paper doodles serve as the foundation for my bold, vibrant abstract drawings, and paintings. From middle school scribbles to my present-day sketchbooks, you'll see the themes and inspirations that run through my work and how I continue to develop and evolve them."

The exhibition is FREE and open to the public and will be on view from March 6, 2026 through July 12, 2026. Featured works include “… Of Course I Was Mistaken,” created with archival pens on Bristol paper.

In addition to the exhibition, Beck Center will host a Sketchbook Workshop led by the artist on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This hands-on workshop offers participants a closer look at Clapper's creative process and techniques. The workshop is $60 and limited to 12 seats. Advance registration is required here.

The public is also invited to attend a FREE Artist Reception on Friday, May 22, 2026 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Berkey Gallery, located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.

For purchases, please see Customer Service in the main building. Please contact mplacko@beckcenter.org for further information.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Enroll in classes and lessons for all art forms today at beckcenter.org/education-programs.