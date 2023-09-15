Severance Music Center to Present Free Hispanic Heritage Month Community Concert

Severance Music Center will present a free concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, October 14, at 7 p.m.



The concert features Latin jazz group Sammy DeLeon y su Orquesta and is hosted by WKYC’s Lydia Esparra.



DeLeon’s music career started in Lorain, Ohio when he was 13 years old. Since then, he’s become a staple of the Northeast Ohio Latin music scene as the leader and percussionist for Sammy DeLeon y su Orquesta.



This unique celebration is sure to have the audience dancing in the aisles at Severance Music Center.



Ticket Information

Although the concert is free, tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Saturday, September 16, at 11 a.m. through the Severance Ticket Office in person, by phone at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141,

or online here.

Parking Information

Parking in the Case Western Reserve University Campus Center Garage (Lot 29, adjacent to Severance Music Center) for the Hispanic Heritage Month Concert on October 14 will be available for $7. Space is first-come, first-served. For more information about parking, please visit clevelandorchestra.com.

This event is sponsored by WKYC Studios, Cleveland Foundation, and Hispanic Roundtable.

The Cleveland Orchestra recognizes and thanks Jayne Zborowsky for her support of this concert.

Performance Details:

Hispanic Heritage Month Concert

Severance Music Center

Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sammy DeLeon y su Orquesta

Lydia Esparra, emcee

All programs and artists are subject to change.