STATION HOPE 2021 Will Be Presented at Cleveland Public Theatre Next Week

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) will present CPT's celebrated annual festival virtually on Saturday, May 1, from 5:00-9:00pm (ET). CPT Staff will broadcast live while artists envision, interrogate, and seek out hope from where they are stationed. Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland's social justice history and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity. Audience members will participate virtually and witness livestreamed performances of theatre, music, storytelling, and dance inspired by the most important issues of our time. This year's Station Hope is a platform for Northeast Ohio artists to share grassroots, homegrown work from their living rooms, backyards, and basements. Station Hope is free, for all ages, and open to all.

Station Hope 2021 will feature both new and returning artists, celebrating hope and tackling such contemporary topics as racism, police brutality, immigration, education, human trafficking, gun violence, income inequality, and gender discrimination-alongside historically based original works that celebrate the people and stories comprising Northeast Ohio's Underground Railroad history.

Mark your calendar for Action is Hope: a panel discussion livestreaming April 30 from 7:00-8:15pm (ET). Local leaders who have changed their community through activism in different ways speak about their process and what called them to activism. Action is Hope: a panel discussion is a call to action and a sharing of ideas to move us all toward action within our communities. Panelists include Francisca Da Silveira, Danielle Sydnor, Makayla Mattocks, and the discussion will be moderated by MyRon P. Edmonds, DMin. Click here to learn more about the Panelists and Moderator.

Meet the Station Hope 2021 Emcees

Click here to get to know Station Hope EmCees AdeOlomo and Siaara Freeman.

Station Hope 2021 features performances and visual art by: Alexander Wright & The Collective; Ananias J. Dixon, 2020/2021 CPT Premiere Fellow; Bodwin Theatre Company; Cleveland Classical Guitar Society; CPT's Cleveland Act Now (CAN) Academy; CPT's Cleveland Act Now (CAN) Theatre; CPT's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP); Dale Goode; Dayshawnda Ash; Djapo Cultural Arts Institute; Fostering Hope; Generation L.Y.G.H.T.; Inda Blatch-Geib; Inlet Dance Theatre; Josy Jones; Kenya R. Woods; Kings & Queens of Art; Kulture Kids; Neo Dance featuring Nehemiah Spencer; Nina Domingue, 2020/2021 CPT Premiere Fellow; Oatman Films; Ohio City Theatre Project; Philip Metres; Restore Cleveland Hope, Inc.; Siaara Freeman, 2020/2021 CPT Premiere Fellow; Sound Body Culture (Sound Body Productions, LLC); Sugarbearblue Incorporated; Teatro Público de Cleveland; The Welcome Table; Toby Vera Bercovici, 2020/2021 CPT Premiere Fellow.

CPT recognizes Lake Erie Native America Council a Cleveland organization who has made social justice central to their mission as part of Station Hope 2021. LENAC calls us to defend our rights, end discrimination, and know our history. Please consider supporting with a financial contribution and help our community grow strong into the future. Click here to make a donation.

Cleveland Public Theatre's Station Hope 2021 is presented in partnership with The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio & The Institute at St. John's, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, Ohio City Incorporated, and Restore Cleveland Hope, Inc. & the Cozad-Bates House with over 30 participating arts groups and 150 individual artists from the Northeast Ohio region.

Other Leadership Supporters of Station Hope 2021 include The City of Cleveland, the George Gund Foundation, and Third Federal Savings & Loan. Visit the Station Hope event page for full listing of Station Hope 2021 sponsors.

St. John's Episcopal Church was built beginning in 1836 and completed in 1838. As a church active in the Underground Railroad, St. John's was the last stop for freedom seekers before crossing the waters of Lake Erie, and its steeple acted as a beacon of freedom. St. John's is the oldest consecrated building in Cuyahoga County.

Each year, over 2,000 people attend the annual Station Hope event, which features art and performance staged in and around one of the most historically significant sites in Greater Cleveland, St. John's Episcopal Church. Audiences tour St. John's sanctuary, parish hall, and basement to view an array of short performances of dance, theatre, spoken word, storytelling, and music. Visual art displays and interactive art activities permeate the event while choral performances set the atmosphere of the outdoor spaces in and around the historic church.