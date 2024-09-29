Photos: Great Lakes Theater's INTO THE WOODS

Performances run through November 10.
Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is kicking off its 63rd season by presenting Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods (directed by Victoria Bussert) from September 27 – November 10, 2024. Check out photos below!
The production is paired with William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner) and performed in the intimate Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square sharing a single, intricately designed set that subtly connects these fantastical tales.
Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, the cast includes Royer Bockus*, Domonique Champion*, Jodi Dominick*, Derek Garza*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Nic Hermick*, Dan Hoy*, Jillian Kates*, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, RhonniRose Mantilla*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Brian Sutherland*, MA Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Boe Wank* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity
Some members of the creative team contribute to both productions, including Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Choreographer/Movement Director Jaclyn Miller, Assistant Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard* and Production Assistant Kelsey Malone. The creative team for Into the Woods further includes Music Director Matthew Webb, Intimacy Director Laura Welsh, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Sound Designer David Gotwald, Wig, Hair, and Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris and Production Stage Manager Imani Sade*. For A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the team expands with Costume Designer Mieka van der Ploeg, Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast and Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro*.
Venture into the woods for two magical tales. First, explore Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Into the Woods, where familiar fairytales collide and wishes take unexpected turns. Follow characters like Cinderella, Jack, and Little Red Riding Hood as they navigate the complexities of “happily ever after.” Featuring beloved songs like “Into the Woods,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “No One is Alone,” this bewitching and thought-provoking masterpiece promises a captivating journey. Then, prepare for a whirlwind of laughter and chaos in Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented in a modern translation by playwright Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q, Head Over Heels) in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Get swept away by a night of mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, and blossoming love under the moonlight.
Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni
Brian Sutherland, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Boe Wank, Royer Bockus, Zoë Lewis-McLean
Brian Sutherland, Nic Hermick, Jessie Cope Miller
Jillian Kates, with Joe Wegner and Jodi Dominick
Jaedynn Latter and Dan Hoy
Nic Hermick, Jodi Dominick, and Joe Wegner
Joe Wegner, Jaedynn Latter
Nic Hermick
Benjamin Michael Hall, Dan Hoy
Joe Wegner and Jodi Dominick
Ángela Utrera and Jillian Kates
Jaedynn Latter and Nic Hermick
Jillian Kates, with Jessie Cope Miller, Nic Hermick, Jodi Dominick and Joe Wegner
Royer Bockus, Zoë Lewis-McLean, and Boe Wank
Zoë Lewis-McLean, Royer Bockus, Boe Wank, M.A. Taylor, Dan Hoy, Rhonnirose Mantilla
Jillian Kates, Ángela Utrera, Benjamin Michael Hall
Brian Sutherland, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Dan Hoy, Joe Wegner, Benjamin Michael Hall, Jessie Cope Miller, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Boe Wank, Jaedynn Latter, Royer Bockus, Nic Hermick, Jodi Dominick, Ángela Utrera and Jillian Kates
Rhonnirose Mantilla, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Boe Wank, Royer Bockus Jaedynn Latter, Joe Wegner, Brian Sutherland, Jodi Dominick, M.A. Taylor, Jillian Kates, Benjamin Michael Hall, Ángela Utrera and Jessie Cope Miller
Royer Bockus, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Boe Wank, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Dan Hoy
Jodi Dominick and Joe Wegner
Rhonnirose Mantilla, Royer Bockus, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Boe Wank, Nic Hermick, Jessie Cope Miller, Joe Wegner and Jodi Dominick
Jillian Kates, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Boe Wank, Royer Bockus, Joe Wegner, M.A.Taylor, Jaedynn Latter and Jodi Dominick
Joe Wegner, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Boe Wank Royer Bockus, and M.A. Taylor
M.A. Taylor, Boe Wank, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Jillian Kates, Royer Bockus, Joe Wegner and Jodi Dominick, Brian Sutherland
Joe Wegner, Nic Hermick, Jillian Kates, Rhonnirose Mantilla, and Jaedynn Latter
Rhonnirose Mantilla, Nic Hermick, Jaedynn Latter
Jillian Kates, Nic Hermick
Brian Sutherland, Joe Wegner
Joe Wegner, Nic Hermick, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Jaedynn Latter
Benjamin Michael Hall, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Jessie Cope Miller, Dan Hoy, Royer Bockus, Jodi Dominick, Jaedynn Latter, Brian Sutherland*, Nic Hermick, Jillian Kates, Boe Wank, M.A. Taylor, Ángela Utrera, Zoë Lewis-McLean and Joe Wegner
