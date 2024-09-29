Photos: Great Lakes Theater's INTO THE WOODS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is kicking off its 63rd season by presenting Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods (directed by Victoria Bussert) from September 27 – November 10, 2024. Check out photos below!

The production is paired with William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner) and performed in the intimate Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square sharing a single, intricately designed set that subtly connects these fantastical tales.

Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, the cast includes Royer Bockus*, Domonique Champion*, Jodi Dominick*, Derek Garza*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Nic Hermick*, Dan Hoy*, Jillian Kates*, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, RhonniRose Mantilla*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Brian Sutherland*, MA Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Boe Wank* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity

Some members of the creative team contribute to both productions, including Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Choreographer/Movement Director Jaclyn Miller, Assistant Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard* and Production Assistant Kelsey Malone. The creative team for Into the Woods further includes Music Director Matthew Webb, Intimacy Director Laura Welsh, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Sound Designer David Gotwald, Wig, Hair, and Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris and Production Stage Manager Imani Sade*. For A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the team expands with Costume Designer Mieka van der Ploeg, Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast and Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro*.

Venture into the woods for two magical tales. First, explore Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Into the Woods, where familiar fairytales collide and wishes take unexpected turns. Follow characters like Cinderella, Jack, and Little Red Riding Hood as they navigate the complexities of “happily ever after.” Featuring beloved songs like “Into the Woods,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “No One is Alone,” this bewitching and thought-provoking masterpiece promises a captivating journey. Then, prepare for a whirlwind of laughter and chaos in Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented in a modern translation by playwright Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q, Head Over Heels) in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Get swept away by a night of mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, and blossoming love under the moonlight.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

