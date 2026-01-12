M.U.S.i.C. To Present LOVE IS IN THE AIR Valentine’s Day Concert In Pepper Pike

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics (M.U.S.i.C.) will present LOVE IS IN THE AIR, a Valentine’s Day chamber music concert, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. The performance will take place at the Church of the Western Reserve, located at 30500 Fairmount Boulevard in Pepper Pike.

The program will feature young musicians from leading conservatories performing works by Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy, Georges Bizet, Manuel De Falla, Kurt Weill, and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will be followed by a reception with light refreshments, offering audiences an opportunity to meet the performers.

“This concert will be a true feast for the ears—lush, expressive, and brimming with stunning virtuosity,” said Jodi Kanter, Artistic Director of Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics. “We are thrilled to showcase some of the most exceptional young musicians in Northeast Ohio in a program that celebrates the international spirit and global roots of classical music.”

Featured performers include violinists Zachary Brandon and Minchae Kim; pianists Jakob Aumiller, Matias Cuevas, Jackson Naglick, and Lucas Peters; cellist Brendon Phelps; soprano Hanyue Zhang; mezzo-soprano Caroline Friend; baritone Colin DeMatteo; and dancers Lieneke Matte and Antonio Morillo.

Tickets are priced at $35 for general admission, $15 for students, and $60 for patrons. Tickets and additional information are available online, or by calling 216-702-7047.