MRS. DOUBTFIRE Goes On Sale Tomorrow At Playhouse Square

mrs doubtfire at playhouse square tickets now available

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace Photo 3 Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Goes On Sale Tomorrow At Playhouse Square

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Goes On Sale Tomorrow At Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square announced today that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Cleveland will go on sale tomorrow, October 20th, 2023.    

 

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Cleveland! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together. 

 

The North American Tour follows the recent opening of MRS. DOUBTFIRE on the West End where it received numerous **** 4 Star reviews and was proclaimed “A complete joy” by the Daily Telegraph and “Blazingly comical, joyful and very funny” by the Daily Express.  

The Chicago Tribune declares MRS. DOUBTFIRE is “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy Broadway needs right now” and the Hollywood Reporter calls this “a feel-good, family-friendly musical comedy that delivers.” 

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.  

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!  The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).  

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Timothy Laczynski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon. 

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.  

The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.  

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is thrilled to be joined by sponsor Care.com across North America.  

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series, playing the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for 24 performances, January 9 – 28, 2024. Show times are Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30 PM. Tickets will be available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000 beginning Friday, October 20th.  




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Academy For The Performing Arts to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With THE LIGHTNING THIEF Photo
Academy For The Performing Arts to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Experience the Epic Adventure of 'THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical' at the Academy for the Performing Arts. Don't miss the exciting kick-off to the Academy's 16th season with this unforgettable production.

2
Review: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum Photo
Review: THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum

What did our critic think of THE GROWN-UP at Convergence-continuum? THE GROWN-UP, Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison’s play, which is now on stage at convergence-continuum, in its Ohio premiere, uses fantasy to explore how quickly life changes and, therefore, that life is too short to miss any moment of it.  

3
PAW PATROL is Coming To Playhouse Square in March Photo
PAW PATROL is Coming To Playhouse Square in March

PAW Patrol is coming to Playhouse Square on March 9-10, 2024. Don't miss this exciting live show based on the popular children's TV series.

4
Playhouse Square to Launch Lottery Ticket Policy For THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
Playhouse Square to Launch Lottery Ticket Policy For THE BOOK OF MORMON

Playhouse Square is launching a lottery ticket policy for the upcoming production of The Book of Mormon. Find out how to enter the lottery and secure your chance to see this critically acclaimed musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Hannigan Conducts Strauss in Cleveland Hannigan Conducts Strauss
Severance Music Center (11/09-11/11)
Hello, Dolly! Starring Jennifer Simard & Jeff Richmond in Cleveland Hello, Dolly! Starring Jennifer Simard & Jeff Richmond
Renaissance Theatre (11/11-11/19)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Cleveland Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
EJ Thomas Hall (11/13-11/14)
Beethoven's Pastoral in Cleveland Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
Beethoven's Fateful Fifth in Cleveland Beethoven's Fateful Fifth
Severance Music Center (2/09-2/11)
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
MAKE BELIEVE in Cleveland MAKE BELIEVE
Dobama Theatre (10/06-10/29)
Out of This World in Cleveland Out of This World
Severance Music Center (4/05-4/05)
Ride the Cyclone in Cleveland Ride the Cyclone
Beck Center For the Arts (2/09-2/25)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You