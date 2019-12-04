Join The Revolution In Firestone's Black Box with Lauren Gunderson's Comedy THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Four fierce women lose their heads in Lauren Gunderson's irreverent, girl-powered comedy, The Revolutionists, set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Performances of The Revolutionists will be held at 7:00 p.m. on December 13 and 14 and at 2:00 p.m. on December 14 and 15, 2019, in the Black Box Theatre at Firestone CLC. General admission tickets to The Revolutionists are $8.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door. All tickets are available online and at the door on the night of performance.

The story of The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson features the story of French playwright Olympe do Gouges assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang ut, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity of 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction.

The cast of The Revolutionists is comprised of seniors Jillian Foster (Olympe de Gouges), Jill Klika (Charlotte Coday), Jeanne Luster (Marie Antoinette), and Nastassja Minson (Marianne Angelle). The Revolutionists is under the direction of Elynmarie Kazle. Senior Sarah Sterns serves as the stage manager. She is assisted by sophomore Alix Hernandez and freshman Sophia Becker. Senior Ariel Brinker is designing costumes for the play. Sophomore eMJay Ross serves as the lighting designer. Senior Grant Crawford serves as the scene shop foreman. Senior Ethan Korvne serves as the sound designer. Senior Airiuana Weber serves as the prop master. Junior Sofia Zetts serves and the hair and make-up designer. James Welch serves as the scenic designer and technical director.

Elynmarie Kazle (director) is a freelance stage and production manager, and stage director who has designed several stage management mentoring programs and management curricula for a variety of institutions across the country. Most recent management gigs include stage manager for Match Girl for Columbus Dance Theatre and the Regional Emmy Awards for NATAS as well as company manager/co-director of Tech and Teacher Training for the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute. She currently chairs the Stage Managers' Association of the United States and sits on both the regional and national boards of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology. Previous experience includes that for Brooklyn Academy of Music, Deaf West, The Pasadena and Cleveland Play Houses, Los Angeles Classical Ballet, Opera Columbus, San Diego Opera and several international tours. She served nine years on the Actors' Equity West Coast Stage Managers Committee, and three years working for SDC the Stage Directors Union. Recently named to the American Theatre Conference, she is the youngest fellow ever to be named by USITT. She holds a BFA in technical theatre from the University of MN, Duluth and an MFA in Theatre/Dance/Opera Management from Ohio University. She is a play responder and workshop presenter for International Thespians and has been an adult leader for the Boy Scouts for 15 years. She is the proud mom of an Eagle Scout.

The next performance of the 2019-2020 season is Almost Maine by John Cariani, under the direction of senior theatre students. The comedy will be held in the Black Box Theatre at Firestone CLC. Curtain times for Almost Maine are set for 7:00 p.m. on January 9, 10, and 11, 2020. Tickets to Almost Maine are $8.00 in advance, $10.00 at the door. All tickets are currently available online and at the door on the night of performance. Seating is limited.

Firestone Theatre provides an excellent audience experience as well as student-centered performances designed to challenge and entertain a discerning audience. The exciting new season includes plays set to appear in the beautifully appointed Kersker Theater with its exquisite acoustics and state-state-of-the-art lighting as well as even more impressive plays in our intimate Black Box Theater which features new seating risers to improve sightlines for all patrons.

Firestone Theatre is the award-winning play and musical-production component of the Akron School for the Arts housed at Firestone Community Learning Center. Firestone Theatre was named an "Outstanding School" by the Educational Theatre Association in 2013. The curricular track of Firestone Theatre is accessible to all rising ninth-grade students via open enrollment and a formal audition.





