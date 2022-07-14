Jim Brickman Brings BRICKMAN ACROSS AMERICA to Cleveland In August

Jim Brickman invites you to join him for a brand new concert "Brickman Across America".

Brickman will dazzle audiences with his unique piano style, all his greatest hits, and his compelling storytelling style playing his Greatest Hits and celebrating Cleveland's Rock and Roll roots featuring Marc Lee Shannon - Guitarist with Michael Stanley's Resonators for 25 years, Anne Cochran and electric violinist Tracy Silverman plus other surprise guests.

In this special concert event, Brickman performs his most popular songs like "Valentine", "Love of My Life", "Never Alone", and "The Gift", along with songs that capture the sound and spirit of each region of the country.

All performances will be recorded, and audiences are invited to take part in the interactive show. "Brickman Across America" showcasing the tour will be released on a compilation album in 2023.