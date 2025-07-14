Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for an incredible musical journey through the timeless hits and fascinating backstage stories of the Carpenters, one of the most beloved and influential duos in pop music history. International singer and producer Helen Welch stars in "Carpenters: The Songs, The Stories," a captivating show that celebrates the music legacy and enduring appeal of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

With her warm, velvety voice and impeccable style, Helen Welch brings new life to the Carpenters' treasured songs. The production gives these classic arrangements a fresh makeover, infusing them with a contemporary edge that has delighted audiences around the country. The show doesn't just pay tribute to the Carpenters' legacy - it reinvents it for a new era, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

Featuring hits like "Close to You," "We've Only Just Begun," and "Rainy Days and Mondays," the show also includes fascinating stories and anecdotes about the Carpenters' remarkable career, their impact on popular music, and the enduring legacy of their songs.

Helen will be joined on stage by her talented ensemble of musicians, including Bryan Thomas (Bass), Stephen Renko (Drums), Charlie Trenta (Guitar), and led by Musical Director and Pianist Joe Leaman.

The show takes place at the world renowned Severance Music Center, home of the Cleveland Orchestra on Friday October 17th 2025 at 7.30pm.

Don't miss "Carpenters: The Songs, The Stories" starring Helen Welch. This unforgettable show is a must-see for Carpenters fans, music lovers, and anyone who cherishes the timeless magic of classic pop.