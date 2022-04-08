Great Lakes Theater to Present Hitchcock's THE 39 STEPS for Finale of 60th Anniversary Season

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents the finale of its 60th anniversary season with the uproarious romantic thriller, Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps. This fast-paced, madcap Tony Award-winning show is a fitting way to end this momentous season. Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps will perform in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, April 29 - May 22, 2022. This production marks the directorial debut of GLT Artistic Associate, Jaclyn Miller, whose tremendous work as Choreographer/Movement Director/Assistant Director is familiar to GLT audiences from productions such as The Music Man, Julius Caesar and Mamma Mia!



Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have this fast-paced, madcap whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!



Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.



Great Lakes Theater continues to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The doors of the Hanna always open sixty minutes before each performance, granting patrons an opportunity to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. GLT conducts elements traditionally hidden from audiences such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.



The Opening Night performance of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps is on Saturday, April 30. A preview performance is on Friday, April 29. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees, and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps on May 22 at 3:00 p.m.



Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enrichment Programming.



Director's Night offer audiences the opportunity to take part in a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, and the director of each production before Friday preview performances. (Offered: Apr. 29)

Ice Cream Social Sundays offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a London theatre tradition brought stateside. On Sundays, grab this delicious, cool treat at a discount! (Offered: May 1, 8, 15 & 22)

Playnotes Pre-Show Discussions inform patrons with illuminating introductions to the content and history of each play in GLT's season presented by a guest scholar before Saturday matinee performances. (Offered: May 7, 14 & 21)



Single performance tickets range in price from $15-$89 with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.



Great Lakes Theater considers the health and safety of its patrons, visitors, artists, and staff its highest priority. As a resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will follow the health and safety policies established by Playhouse Square's Healthy Together guidelines. Find detailed information online at the Visitor Health & Safety page (www.GreatLakesTheater.org/visitorsafety) of the Great Lakes Theater site. These guidelines are subject to change.



Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.

