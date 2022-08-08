Great Lakes Theater Presents The Delectable Musical Comedy LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Kick Off Its 2022-23 Season

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) opens its 61st season with the delectable musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, from September 16 - October 9, 2022.

Victoria Bussert will direct. Little Shop of Horrors (Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman / Music by Alan Menken / Based on a film by Roger Corman / Screenplay by Charles Griffith) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) with all authorized performance materials supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

Could fame, fortune, and love be on the menu for a hapless flower shop assistant after he crosses paths with a new and unusual plant? Or will this strange, sentient seedling have other things in mind? This campy, cheerful romp has devoured the hearts of audiences throughout the world for over 30 years. The legendary team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are behind this delicious sci-fi smash musical that features popular favorites such as "Suddenly, Seymour," "Skid Row," and "Somewhere That's Green."

Generous support for Little Shop of Horrors is provided by the Kulas Foundation. The production is part of the Kulas Musical Theater Series at Great Lakes Theater. The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 61st season is Ideastream Public Media.

Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater continues to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The doors of the Hanna always open sixty minutes before each performance, granting patrons an opportunity to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. GLT conducts elements traditionally hidden from audiences such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.

The Opening/Press Night performance of Little Shop of Horrors is on Saturday, September 17. A preview performance is on Friday, September 16. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees, and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Little Shop of Horrors on October 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enrichment Programming. The series highlights the Hanna's unique amenities and affords access to artists.



Director's Night offer audiences the opportunity to take part in a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, and the director of each production before Friday preview performances. (Offered: Sept. 16)

Ice Cream Social Sundays offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a London theatre tradition brought stateside. On Sundays, grab this delicious, cool treat at a discount! (Offered: Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, and 9)

Salon Thursdays feature an engaging pre-show discussion/presentation beginning one hour before curtain with a Great Lakes Theater artist or local scholar. (Offered: Sept. 22, 29, and Oct. 6)

Playnotes Pre-Show Discussions inform patrons with illuminating introductions to the content and history of each play in GLT's season presented by a guest scholar before Saturday matinee performances. (Offered: Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and 8)



Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$89 with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190153Â®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playhousesquare.org%2Fcontact-us?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.

Great Lakes Theater considers the health and safety of its patrons, visitors, artists, and staff its highest priority. As a resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will follow the health and safety policies established by Playhouse Square's Healthy Together guidelines. Find detailed information online at the Visitor Health & Safety page (www.GreatLakesTheater.org/visitorsafety) of the Great Lakes Theater site. These guidelines are subject to change.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.